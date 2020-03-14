Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 825,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $127.48. 723,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.