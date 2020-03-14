Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. 3,912,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

