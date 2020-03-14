Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $15.75 on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,694,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.