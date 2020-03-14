Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after buying an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.93. 15,314,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $124.41 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

