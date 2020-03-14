Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,047 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 79,007,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,582,154. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

