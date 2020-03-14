Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,778 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of EMR traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 11,979,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit