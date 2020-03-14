Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,778 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of EMR traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 11,979,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

