Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,953 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,568,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,396,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

