Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,170 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 175,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,521,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,598. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

