The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 308,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,114. The stock has a market cap of $365.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 962.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

