Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG remained flat at $C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 714,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. Thermal Energy International has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

