Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CFO Christopher S. Coleman Buys 10,000 Shares

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TPRE stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $703.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $22,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $16,540,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 860,451 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 732,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 318,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kam Lawrence bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

