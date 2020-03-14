Time New Bank One Day Trading Volume Reaches $301,980.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $301,980.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bibox, CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.