Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 17,527 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,749. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

