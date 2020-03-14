Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 7,116 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research stock traded up $23.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,002 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

