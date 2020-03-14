Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,035,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,023,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,448,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. 3,719,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

