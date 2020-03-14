TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 174,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

