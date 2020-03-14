Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 758039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Specifically, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,520,404 shares of company stock worth $414,173,189 over the last three months.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.