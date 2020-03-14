Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $1,505.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.