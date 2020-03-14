Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.06. 2,500,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,423. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $142,743,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

