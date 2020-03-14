Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Down 35.3% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $1,911.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $44.01 or 0.00815738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.03156257 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,839 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

