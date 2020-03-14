Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 538.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 9,625,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

