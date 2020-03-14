Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 505,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,931,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

