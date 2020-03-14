Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $71,598,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 594,365 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 15,182,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.