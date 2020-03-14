Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,059,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $135.32 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

