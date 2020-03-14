Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 2,649,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,802. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit