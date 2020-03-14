Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 2,649,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,802. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.