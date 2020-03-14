Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 47.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $16.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.60. 12,478,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,036. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

