Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 242,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after buying an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,694,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,800. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

