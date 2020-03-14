Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,259,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,190,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,842. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

