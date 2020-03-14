Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,758 shares of company stock worth $21,298,107. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Shares of EW traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

