Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Visa stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. 19,694,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.05. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

