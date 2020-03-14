Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,538 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

FBHS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

