Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $369,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

NYSE:WMT traded up $10.05 on Friday, reaching $114.10. 14,110,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.