Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $369,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

NYSE:WMT traded up $10.05 on Friday, reaching $114.10. 14,110,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit