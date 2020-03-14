Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BOND traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 630,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

