Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 208 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 2,264,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

