Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,988. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

