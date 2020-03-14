Vertcoin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $589,923.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003678 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.02368424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.03169620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00656969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00712173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00086728 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00482418 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,859,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, QBTC, Coinroom, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

