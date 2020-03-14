Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) EVP Douglas A. Virtue Buys 15,378 Shares of Stock

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares in the company, valued at $336,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VIRC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 7,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

