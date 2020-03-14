Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of ASND traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $109.32. 331,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,450. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

