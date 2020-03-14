Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,927 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 757,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

