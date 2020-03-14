Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 6,608 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398,955 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,200,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 682,567 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,892 shares of company stock worth $2,609,084 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.