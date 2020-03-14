Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $369,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,868. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

