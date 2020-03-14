Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after purchasing an additional 464,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY traded up $5.82 on Friday, reaching $73.84. 3,427,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,661. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.