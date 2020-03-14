Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,045,000 after purchasing an additional 691,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,110,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

