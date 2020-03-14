Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,567,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

