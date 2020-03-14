Wedbush Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $50.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shake Shack stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,812. Shake Shack has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

