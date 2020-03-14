WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of WellCare Health Plans worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth about $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 on Friday. 2,063,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $311.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $350.17.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

