Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 368,268 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 368,268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,562,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.16% of Workday at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Workday by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5,020.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 97.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,766 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,534. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.47 on Friday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $125.04 and a 1 year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

