Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $59,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 44.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 63.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.83. 4,200,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,749. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

