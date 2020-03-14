Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212,470 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 266,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,458,000 after acquiring an additional 258,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $10.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. 40,567,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,989,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.