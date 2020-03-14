Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 153,005 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,005 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $54,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 629.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

INFO traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,262. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

